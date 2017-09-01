Flock to folk fun in Baldock

Record label Folkstock Records will be running a stage as part of the Balstock festival later this month.

There will be 12 acts performing at White Lion in Baldock as part of the annual charity music extravaganza which starts at 1pm and closes at 9pm on Sunday September 10.

This year, Lauren Deakin Davies, Walkern based producer for the Folkstock label is headlining as her solo incarnation ‘DIDI’ – and has herself gained three BBC 6 Music plays since her launch in March of this year.

The evening line up also includes livelier popular local acts including The Tritones who started playing when they were all at Freman College in Buntingford and A Different Thread, who are travelling from the Midlands to share their ‘intoxicating’ brand of pop folk.

Flaming June is returning with her feisty and wry guitar driven anthems, and the afternoon showcases SuperMoon from Cambridge, Cottered’s Theresa’s Tears and Warner Taylor Folk from Harpenden.

The acts are largely singer songwriters who have developed distinctive styles such as London based Saskia Griffiths Moore have been likened to Joni Mitchell, and other such as Zoe Wren and Harpenden’s Emma McGrath have been played on BBC Radio 2. Dave Croughan opens the proceedings at 1pm with his Didgeridoo,

For further information about the event visit www.folkstockartsfoundation.com

