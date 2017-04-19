Folk concert season starts in Dunton

Highly regarded artists both nationally and internationally will be performing as part of Dunton Folk events taking place across the summer.

The first concert in the series starts on Saturday April 22 and will see the BeauBowBelles perform.

They are a London based four-piece band of foot stomping, harmony singing swing folkers. They dragged themselves from their classical roots through the earth of folk, the dusts of country and the fires of gypsy swing.

Their distinctive sound combines the swing, wit and class of a vintage vocal harmony group with the depth, heart and energy of a contemporary English folk band.

Their live shows have been described by organisers as both virtuosic and glamorous with close-part harmonies, driving rhythms and soulful melodies.

Support for this concert comes from local musician and Oud player Keith Clouston.

The concert takes place at St Mary Magdalene Church in Dunton. Organisers added that it is a real community effort sees a team of volunteers support the events where a stage is built and a sound system installed for each concert.

Real ales, ciders and other drinks are provided by John and Janice from the March Hare pub.

For further details of all Dunton folk concerts and of the annual wassail can be found at www.duntonfolk.co.uk.