Folk night in Dunton church

A couple of up and coming acts on the folk scene are celebrating with a tour which is coming to Dunton.

Both Jack Rutter and Greg Russell will be performing at Dunton Folk Club, based at the St Mary Magdalene Church, tomorrow (Saturday) night.

They have also both released their debut solo albums with this double headline tour.

Jack Rutter and Greg Russell are two of the brightest young acts on the UK folk scene. In late 2017 they both release their debut solo albums and to celebrate they’re heading out on a double headline tour.

Jack is a highly respected singer, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist playing within the British folk tradition.

His new solo set features a range of well known and rare traditional songs from a variety of sources, delivered with guitar, bouzouki or duet concertina accompaniment that complement his signature ‘honest, unaffected vocals’

Greg’s voice has been described by organisers as utterly distinctive and he plays the guitar, bouzouki and piano,

He’s still developing at a dizzying pace before your very eyes. Winner of two Folk Awards with his duo partner, Ciaran Algar, Greg is definitely the man to watch at the moment.

Tickets for the concert cost £12.60 and they can be booked by visiting www.duntonfolk.co.uk where more details about the event is available.

