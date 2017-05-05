Line up revealed for Henlow Festival

Tickets are now available for a music festival which returns after an successful event last year.

Hosted at Henlow Bridge Lakes, the Henlow Festival will run at the popular camping and fishing venue near Arlesey railway station.

If you’re a dancing queen when you hear ABBA or go one step beyond to the sound of the hits from MADNESS this festival is one not to miss.

Listen to some of the classics from Blondie, Blues Brothers, ABBA and Madness performed by the best tribute acts around.

The festival is set to be a great family weekend as little ones can enjoy the bouncy castles and children’s disco from DJ Alan while adults visit the stalls and licensed bar on site.

The festival starts on Friday from 3pm with music from local artists Swanvesta Social Club, Corruption and Becky Phillips.

The Los Palmas Six will perform the hits of Madness on the Friday.

The live music runs from 1pm to 11pm with tributes to ABBA, Blondie and the Blues Brothers.

Camping on the award winning Henlow Lakes campsite is included with the tickets and guests are welcome to stay until Sunday and enjoy the entertainment on site.

Last year’s event, the first of its kind, saw tributes to a number of popular acts including Robbie Williams, Queen, David Bowie, The Beatles, Madonna and Mick Hucknall.

It saw hundreds of people attend the festival.

Due to popular demand, this year day tickets for both the Friday and Saturday have been released at £1 per child, £25 per adult for Friday and £30 per adult on Saturday.

Weekend tickets are just £70 per adult and £5 for children aged 2-16 years which includes weekend camping at the festival. To book your tickets call 01462 812645 or visit www.henlowbridgelakes.co.uk for more information.