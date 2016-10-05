Music and arts festival for Arlesey

Arlesey is holding its first Arts and Music Festival starting on Saturday October 8.

Organised by a team led by the Vicar, Rev Geoffrey Boult, the festival will include 16 events and eight exhibitions.

Shaun Clark

The venues include St Peter’s Church, Edgeworth House, home of the Elmitt Piano Academy and the village hall.

Performers include a joint Jazz event of Jonah Man Jazz and Swingin’ Samson by local schools, a schools dance and drama evening, a performance by dance school Dance Beat.

There are also events produced by St Peter’s organist Gill Mitchell, the Peregrine Recorder Orchestra and a visiting Dorset choir led by Geoffrey Boult singing a mixed programme of Sacred Music and Songs from the shows.

Local folk musicians Steve Clark, Shaun Clark and Jon Boys are also contributing performances, and Kate Elmitt is offering three classical performances, two by groups of professional musicians and one by members of her piano club.

The Vivace, will be joining forces with Simple Things to offer a light-hearted programme of English and American music.

The fine organ at St Peter’s church will be shown off in a recital by visiting organist Michael Overbury, Newark.

From Dorset comes Courtlye Musick who demonstrate medieval and tudor music on authentic replica period instruments.

The Arts Exhibitions will be hosted by St Peter’s Church and Edgeworth House and include local artists and a schools exhibition.

“The arts demonstrate so vividly that we are creative creatures and that we can make of life things that simply wouldn’t exist without our imaginative contributions” says committee chair, Geoffrey Boult, “and we hope that as many people as possible will thoroughly enjoy this extensive celebration of talent”.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/arleseyarts or from the box office on 01462 731227.

Prices are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions (students and 60+) and under 18s go free. Some events are free but donations invited.

Season tickets are available online offering significant discounts at £35 for adults, £20 for concessions and free for children.

For full details see the website www.arts.arlesey.org.uk.