Pitch perfect Potton Chorus

APotton based woman’s barbershop chorus, judged as one of the best in the world, will perform at the weekend.

The Phoenix Chorus can be heard at The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Sunday November 6.

The group has members from across Bedfordshire and neighbouring counties and the 70-strong award winning A Cappella group who have competed and performed both nationally and internationally.

In competition only last year in Las Vegas, they were placed 20th in the world.

Singing traditional barbershop as well as contemporary songs from popular West End musicals and films, this will include performances by Quartets from within the Chorus.

Phoenix will be ably supported by Footlights Quartet, Footworks Dance & Musical Theatre School and Potton Lower School Choir.

A spokesman for the group said: “Throughout the years we have won an impressive array of awards and medals both at home and abroad, but we have never sat on our laurels. We work extremely hard to continuously improve our knowledge and skills in the art of a cappella singing. We are all divas at heart and we love the opportunity to let the diva out as often as possible!

“We hone our skills with performances to a wide variety of audiences in venues large and small - from the Albert Hall to the local village hall - and we pride ourselves on our professional approach to all our contests and performances.”

For tickets costing £15, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk or call the box office on 01438 363200.