Review: The Stormy Mondays at The Plough in Langford

At approximately 9pm, veteran bluesmen The Stormy Mondays began their set at The Plough in Langford with a storming rendition of Ray Charles’ Let the Good Times Roll.

This was the bombastic opening to the first of two hour-long sets, comprising blues classics, some soul numbers, and a couple of original songs.

It became apparent almost immediately that I was watching a band of true blues fanatics and, sure enough, as the gig progressed, I and the rest of the pub’s patrons were treated to a performance that spanned the full spectrum of the blues, from the sumptuous slide guitar melodies of Fleetwood Macs Albatross to the up-tempo swagger of Call Me The Breeze.

The band’s second set was a more slightly varied affair than the first, with tracks from The Monkees and The Eagles making an appearance alongside the traditional blues fare, as well as a few soul numbers ably sung by the band’s guitarist, Andy ‘Soul Man’ Sykes.

Also included in the second set was an original song, White Van Man, a driving blues-rock jam which showcased The Stormy Mondays songwriting talents.

All in all, The Stormy Mondays are a band for fans of not just the blues, but live music in general.

The mix of blues standards, originals, and classic rock sing-a- long provides something for everyone.

An absolute pleasure to experience, this gig was a rare opportunity to see a band made up of highly accomplished musicians playing authentic blues standards in an intimate setting, right in the heart of Chronicle Country.