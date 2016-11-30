Rock at Campton Church

You might not necessarily put rock music in a church setting, but that is what one covers band will be doing Saturday.

RF2 return to All Saints Church in Campton, near Shefford, for their fourth annual charity fundraiser in aid of the church.

With tickets costing £10 per person, all proceeds from the concert, which runs from 8pm to 11pm and features a licensed bar throughout, will go towards the upkeep of the church.

The set list includes songs from the likes of The Who, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Queen, and the night promises to offer gig-goers a one-of-a-kind musical experience in a unique setting.

“A lot of churches have been opening up their doors recently for the arts,” explained Dean Henley, the vicar of Campton church. “The Union Chapel in London has been the trailblazer, having hosted the likes of U2, Adele and Noel Gallagher while remaining a functioning place of worship.

“They’re beautiful places and they’ve always had music in them. Like All Saints, they take a lot of money to maintain so it makes perfect sense for us to follow their lead and host a fundraiser of this type.”

RF2, who self-depreciatingly say on their website that they ‘have the ability to drink beer, hit things with sticks, play solos that contain more than three notes and sing the classics in the original key’, have raised more than £3,000 over the last three years in aid of All Saints.

Doors open at 7.30pm, concert from 8pm – 11pm. To find out more, email pianomadjoy@hotmail.co.uk