Sun will rise for four days of fun in Potton

The latest Performers and Pints event at The Rising Sun in Potton is part of a bank holiday weekend of fun.

Starting on Thursday April 27, there will be live music from several different acts and a quiz night with plenty of pints to be poured.

The quiz night kicks off proceedings while rock covers band Rockout perform on Friday April 28.

Performers and Pints takes place on Saturday April 29 with music from the DodoBones and Indi and The Vegas.

The former are a four piece act from Hemel Hempstead. They formed in 2009 and describe their music as ‘Wood Rock’ which is a combination of raw and heartfelt lyrics, with natural acoustic instruments which includes the Double Bass which when brought together gives their music a powerhouse performance vibe.

They have independently released three albums and are currently working on their fourth album.

Indi and The Vegas are a three piece group from Bedfordshire who’s music is a mixture of pop, rock, soul and funk.

Their bio states: “imagine Queen meeting Prince and jamming through the Jackson 5’s greatest hits”. The organisers of Performers and Pints is absolutely spot on in terms of how to describe the group and their music.

They released their debut self titled independently released album in the summer of 2014 and are currently working on their follow up album at the moment. The final day of entertainment at the Rising Sun is the New-Style-Country original and covers band The Skeltons.

Music starts at 9pm all three nights.

For more info on the Performers and Pints event go to www.facebook.com/performerspints or follow the organisers on Twitter with the username @PerformersPints.

