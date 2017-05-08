The Parrots and Fazerdaze play Great Escape warm up at Esquires

There will be a distinct international feeling at Esquires next week when bands from both Spain and New Zealand fly in for a special warm up gig ahead of playing The Great Escape Festival.

Headlining is Madrid trio, The Parrots.

The band have recorded and toured with fellow Spanish indie rockers Hinds and are signed to Heavenly who released their album Los Niños Sin Miedo last year.

Described as the ‘greatest party band in the world’, The Parrots play raucous garage rock ’n’ roll that normally results in half the band ending up in the crowd and half the audience on the stage.

It will be the band’s second visit to Esquires, having previously supported Hooton Tennis Club in 2015.

Support is by Fazerdaze - the moniker of 24-year-old Aukland singer songwriter Amelia Murray.

Despite this being her first UK tour, there’s a huge buzz surrounding Fazerdaze, thanks mainly to the rave reviews of her debut album Morningside.

A mixture of 90s grunge and shoegaze, the sound is influenced by bands like The Smashing Pumpkins and The Pixies and was described by the London In Stereo magazine as ‘a brilliantly lazy, hazy listen’.

Both bands are at Esquires in preparation for gigs at Brighton’s ‘Great Escape’ festival next weekend.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £7.50 in advance before fees via www.wegottickets.com and the venue.