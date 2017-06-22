Top concerts coming to churches in Biggleswade area

There will be two concerts taking place next weekend in the Biggleswade area showcasing two very different styles of musics.

The Amici Singers host their Summer Concert at St Mary Magdalene Church in Dunton on Saturday, July 1, starting at 7pm.

There will be performances by Robert Brooke on the cello and Trevor Hughes on the keyboard. The duo will be guided by musical director Dr Douglas Coombes MBE.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and accompanied under 16s can go for free.

They are available from members of the choir, on the door or by calling 01767 260815.

Refreshments will be included.

The second concert will see the St Mary’s Singers in Potton staging two evenings entitled Magic of the Musicals.

The singers will present songs from some of the world’s most popular shows, ranging from Phantom of the Opera to South Pacific.

The concerts will be held on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, at start at 7.30pm each evening.

They take place at St Mary’s Church in Potton.

Tickets for the concerts are £10 for adults and £5 for children under the age of 16 and also include refreshments.

They may be obtained from members of the choir, from G Tyson & Sons in Market Square, Potton, or by calling Val Whiteley on 01767 601877.