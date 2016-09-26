Watch out for pirates in St Ippolyts

Pirates will gather in the parish hall of St Ippolyts the likes of which have not been since the bucaneers sailed the seven seas.

The evening hosted by local scoundrels the Abella Barn Dance Band will raise funds for the Garden House Hospice and will see pirates from as far as Kent (Screaming Banshees Gothic Morris) gather for an evening of merriment and skulduggery.

The event takes place on Saturday October 8.

The hosting pirate company consists of Alison Raymond on piano, Jan Strapp on hammered dulcimer, Theo Thomas on melodeon, Liz Bruning on flute, recorder, and saxophone, Liz Gray on violin, and Adele Coles on electroharp.

Together these brigands create a rip-roaring, feet stomping atmosphere which will not fail to get your toes tapping. Caller Andy Rouse has traditional maritime dances of the swashbuckler variety for all aspiring Captain Blood, Jack Sparrow, Blackbeard and Dread Pirate Roberts to enjoy.

The tall ship is due to dock on site at 8pm, opening its deck up for dancing, with a real ale bar to quench thirst of the crew and guests.

The event will raise funds for the Garden House Hospice who provide a wide range of free services for patients, carers, and families facing a life limiting illness in North Hertfordshire, Stevenage, Royston and surrounding villages.

Tickets are limited and are selling fast and organisers are urging people to book as soon as possible.

For further information call Jan Strapp on 07850 163241 or visit www.abellabarndance.co.uk/pirate-barn-dance.