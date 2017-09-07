Night of laughter in Bedford

Castle Comedy Bedford is back after its summer break with a top line-up on Thursday, September 14.

Paul McCaffrey headlines the show at the Gordon Arms Ent Shed.

Paul is the star of the UK version of Impractical Jokers alongside Roisin Conaty and Joel Dommett. He has also appeared on Russell Howard’s Good News and Stand Up Central on Comedy Central.

In the past 12 months he has performed to thousands of people, supporting Sean Lock and Rob Beckett on their UK tours. He is one of the most sought after headline acts in the country in his own right.

The Evening Standard said of Paul: “He has charm, charisma and success written all over him.”

Also on the bill is Stephen Bailey, a comedian, television personality and writer, whose friendly and open brand of gossipy humour has made him one of the most sought-after acts on the UK comedy circuit today.

His star has started to rise having appeared on numerous TV shows including ITV’s Weekend with Aled, ITV2’s Safeword and Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On the Side.

Stephen also supported Katherine Ryan and Jenny Eclair on their UK tours.

The show is hosted hosted by Bedford favourite Paul Revill.

Doors open 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.15pm. Tickets cost £10. Visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk to book.