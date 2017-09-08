Opera comes to Stevenage

A highly acclaimed Russian opera company will be returning to the area with one of the most tragic stories of all time.

The Russian State Opera will perform Tosca at The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Monday, September 11.

The breathtaking tragic opera with music by Giacomo Puccini is sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra with over 30 musicians, Puccini’s Tosca is a melodrama where love and politics collide, and murder takes place at the highest level.

The opera is a historical fiction about the 18th century.

The core of the intriguing theme is romance over politics, which is relevant even in today’s world.

Originally set in Rome in the 1800s, it tells the story of two idealistic lovers, Tosca and Cavaradossi.

Their trust is set to be tested by Scarpia, the ruthless police officer who has no boundaries. Scarpia has sentenced Cavaradossi to death.

The officer is prepared to let Cavaradossi go if Tosca is willing to spend the night with him…

Tosca is one of the most emotionally engaging and popular operas of all time.

If you’ve never tried opera before, you will love this full orchestra experience with brand new settings and fantastic costumes, exquisite singing and those wonderful tunes that the audience will still be humming to themselves on their way home, making this a must-see opera production for everyone.

This haunting tragedy with its breathtaking arias will transport you to the world of romantic Rome full of drama, passion, love, and betrayal.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from £30.

For further information or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01438 363200 or visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk