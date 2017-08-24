Producing a riotous classic in Stevenage

A musical that is designed for those not easily offended is coming to The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage next week.

Based on Mel Brooks’ much loved Academy Award-winning movie, The Producers is a hilarious musical comedy that has taken Broadway and the West End by storm.

In the process it has won 12 Tony awards and three Olivier awards.

It tells the story of down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his mild-mannered accountant, Leo Bloom.

They come up with a scheme to pull off Broadway’s greatest scam! Bialystock and Bloom produce a new musical, the gloriously offensive Springtime for Hitler, hiring the worst director and the worst actors.

However, Springtime for Hitler is a huge success and Bailystock and Bloom soon learn that show business can kick you in the teeth.

With a book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music and lyrics by Mel, The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an equal opportunity offender.

However, the creative team have said that due to the material it is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 12.

It runs from Tuesday, August 29, to Saturday, September 9. For more details or to book tickets visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk or call 01438 363200.