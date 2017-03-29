Return of motor show to Biggleswade

The Classic Motor Show returns to Old Warden Aerodrome, Biggleswade, on Sunday April 2 with around 400 classic vehicles on display including cars, motorcycles and commercials spanning from the 1920s, through all the decades, until the present day.

Enthusiasts from all over the region will be displaying their cars, including a local group of Berkeley owners who will be bringing ten vehicles that were all originally made in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire. Berkeley Cars Ltd produced economical sporting microcars with motorcycle-derived engines between 1956 and 1960, a very rare sight on roads today.

Plenty of vintage vehicles on display

Classics will be on display in the paddock, opposite the hangars, for the sixth year running, with a rare appearance from cars in the Shuttleworth collection museum that resides at the Aerodrome, and offers discounted entry fee to show visitors.

There will also be an opportunity to see these cars in motion as they entertain the crowds in the Live Arena with parades, such as the Letchworth Garden City Vintage and Classic Car Club Cavalcade, under the watchful eye of commentator Brian Page.

All the vehicles will be judged for the Daily Driver award whilst those to concours standard will battle it out for the top honours in the Best in Show competition.

For those who like to make a noise, the popular Decibel Duel returns to find the vehicles with the loudest roar from the engines – and expect a battle with plenty of V8s in the American muscle cars and Hot Rods attending.

Along with specialist traders and a popular Autojumble, visitors can also secure a space in the ‘Trunk Trader’ area, giving a Boot Sale sized pitch that is ideal for those having a garage clear out. Cars can take part and get entry for the driver for just £15.

The Shire Bears group will be in attendance talking about their charity rides initiative supporting local and national charities throughout the year, while Oscar the Bedfordshire Safety car will be reminding visitors how to stay safe on the roads.

Up in the air, the Old Warden Model Aircraft Club will be putting on a great display of planes and helicopters, while full size aircraft can be viewed within the Shuttleworth museum.

Gates open at 10am until 4pm. Admission is £8 for adults, £4 for children (4-16 years), with a family ticket (2 adults & 3 children) for £24. Ticket prices include entry to the children’s adventure playground. Free parking for all visitors. For more information, visit www.classicmotorevents.co.uk.