Rev and Rhythms return to Biggleswade

Old vehicles and live music comes to a long summer evening on Saturday.

The Revs and Rhythms event in Shefford at the Robert Bloomfield Academy starting at 3pm.

People are being urged to bring the family, a picnic and chill out at the summer car and music event in rural Bedfordshire.

The event will go until dusk with the music starting at 4pm.

Bring your classic, vintage or retro car, bus, truck, military vehicle, steam engine, motorcycle, or American car.

Organisers have sais that vehicles aged 20 years and over are very welcome but newer vehicles can be displayed at the discretion of the organisers.

There were more than 270 vehicles at last year’s event.

They have arranged for a number of bands to perform at the event.

Among the acts performing at the event is SPACEGOAT who are returning to the event having performed at the previous event last year.

They have been described as an acoustic, bass and beatbox band and sometimes performing with a keyboard.

Entrance to the event is £2 per head for people over the age of 16.

For more information call the organisers on 07811 168548 or by emailing revsandrhythmsshefford@virginmedia.com.

You can also find out more by visiting www.revsandrhythms.webs.com or by searching for the event on Facebook.