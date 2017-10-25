Review - The Addams Family at Milton Keynes Theatre

They are creepy and cooky, mysterious and spooky, but altogether wonderful in The Addams Family

This musical re-telling sees the daughter of darkness Wednesday Addams falling in love with a boy from a seemingly normal family. But his daughter falling in loves a problem for Gomez, her father, as he must keeps a secret from his darling wife Morticia. Something he has never done before.

This is a show which has a real ensemble feel with all the performers and none of them feel absolutely out of place. Cameron Blakely is outstanding as patriarch Gomez while Samantha Womack transformed from her recogniseable blonde to a black hair and portrays Morticia with plenty of deadpan humour.

Carrie Hope Fletcher has certainly got a pair of lungs on her as demonstrated by the song Pulled and the way she holds the final note was immaculate. Even Scott Paige, standing in for the sadly indisposed Les Dennis slots into the rest of the cast like he's been there for the entire tour.

There's plenty of comedy, lots of humour and some sparkling music. This is a show packed with creepy ghosts and ghouls and ideal as we prepare for the Halloween season.

The Addams Family is at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday October 28. For tickets call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.