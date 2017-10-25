Sisters are getting in on the act at Theatre Royal

Irving Stage Company is staging its production of Sister Act the musical at the Theatre Royal, in Bury St Edmunds, from Tuesday October 31 to Saturday November 4.

The musical is based on the much-loved 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg and sees nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier swap her sequinned costumes for a nun’s habit when she is put into witness protection at a convent.

Members of the Bury St Edmunds amateur dramatic society have been rehearsing for their latest production since July.

Performances are nightly at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinée on Saturday November 4.

For tickets, call 01284 769505 or go to www.theatreroyal.org