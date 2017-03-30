Big name comedians in Biggleswade

Castle Comedy in Biggleswade has announced two new nights of laughter coming up later this year.

The May Bank Holiday Special will see comedians Craig Murray, Diane Spencer and Luvdev Papaga appear while on Monday June 5, Tom Allen will be delighting audiences.

Hailing from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire (a town otherwise famous for international terrorists, fake kidnaps and ‘Britain’s Best Market’), charming northerner Craig is currently one of the hottest talents on the comedy circuit.

He has shared a stage with some of the very best comedy acts in the business including Harry Hill, Stewart Lee and even Hollywood legend Robin Williams.

Craig is also the star of th PlusNet Broadband adverts.

Tom Allen started as a stand up at the age of 22 and went on to win both So You Think You’re Funny in Edinburgh and the BBC New Comedy Awards in the same year.

Since then he has honed his unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and camp, riotous storytelling by performing to audiences all over the UK and around the world.

He recently made his first appearance on the BBC’s Live at the Apollo and appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Great British Bake Off.

Tickets for both the nights of comedy are likely to sell out fast so people are advised to book early. For further details visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk

