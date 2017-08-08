Children's classic in Biggleswade

One of the most popular children’s stories of all time will be performed in the open air in Biggleswade later this month.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will present their take on The Wind in the Willows coming to The Swiss Garden on Friday August 26 starting at 6.30pm.

Join Badger, Ratty, Mole and Toad for a perfect summer of adventure.

What starts as a search for the best picnic spot rapidly turns into the most hilarious of escapades.

With the bumptious Toad’s heart set on a shiny new motorcar and his very liberty soon at stake, will his faithful friends come to his rescue – and will he let them?

Alive with music and song, this magical family show is presented in beautiful traditional costume and features a woodland parade during the interval for everyone to join in with.

A spokesman for the theatre company has said that because the show is performed in the open air that people should dress accordingly and also bring their own low backed seating.

The show is likely to be popular and audiences are advised to book tickets for The Wind in the Willows to avoid disappointment.

They are available for £15 for adults, £10 for children and £44 for a family ticket consisting of two adults and two children excluding fees.

For further information about the company and the show or to book tickets in advance visit www.chapterhouse.org

