Children's favourite comes to Milton Keynes

A BAFTA award winning television show is coming live to Milton Keynes Theatre next week.

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom is performed on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7 and 8, and is from the makers of Peppa Pig.

Holly is a young fairy princess who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan.

Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird.

They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.

Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure full of games, songs and laughter.

This story is packed full of elves, princesses and childhood innocence and will delight all the family.

Tickets are available from £14.25 and there are four performances across the two days. To book in advance call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.