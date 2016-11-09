Comedian Sara Pascoe coming to Biggleswade

One of the rising stars of UK comedy has been announced as coming to Biggleswade in the new year.

Sara Pascoe, one of the most in demand comedians on the circuit coming to Castle Comedy Biggleswade on Monday February 6.

She is one of the most familiar faces on television and has just starred on Series 3 of TaskMaster on Dave!

Sara received a Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award Nomination for Best Comedy Show 2014.

She is the star of Stand Up For the Week and Live at the Apollo. Have I Got News For You, QI, Mock the Week and the Great British Bake Off spin off An Extra Slice are just a few of the panel shows she has appeared on.

Sara has also appeared as an actress playing Coco Lomax in Twenty Twelve on BBC2 and on the cult BBC drama Being Human.

The Independent described her style as: “Always clever and sometimes exquisite.”

The Guardian said about her that: “Pascoe uses erudite references as just one strand of an offbeat worldview, offset by moments of gloriously deliberate dumbness and delivered with nothing less than full-megawatt charisma.”

The night comes complete with full support from top UK comics.

Tickets for the show are likely to sell out fast and people are advised to book tickets as soon as possible.

The doors open at 6.30pm with the entertainment starting at 8pm. Tickets are £8 or £18 with dinner and wine.

For further information about the event or to book in advance visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk.