Comedic show given new lease of life on the Stevenage stage

One of Alan Ayckbourn’s best loved plays is being bought to life at The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Bedroom Farce is staged from Wednesday to Saturday October 5 to 8.

It is the story of four couples during one hectic and hilarious night. Exploring with pinpoint accuracy the trials and tribulations of married life, plus all of the humour and stresses it brings.

The action passes between the bedrooms of three married couples. Delia and Ernest, both in their late 60’s. Who are a stiff upper lip couple who are routine bickerers and are getting ready to go out for a meal to celebrate their wedding anniversary; Malcolm and big hearted Kate are a ‘normal’ contented couple who are about to host a housewarming party, to which the other two couples, Jan and Nick, Susannah and Trevor have been invited.

At the last minute Nick has hurt his back and is unable to go. The complicating factor is that Jan used to be Trevor’s girlfriend, and after Susannah and Trevor have a blazing row, Susannah finds Trevor kissing Jan. Chaos reigns in their wake.

