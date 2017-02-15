Comedy night comes to Biggleswade

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman will walk into a bar in Biggleswade next month.

But rather than going ouch, the trio will be providing laughter as Castle Comedy returns to George’s Bar and Grill on Monday, March 6.

The organisers have also announced the return of Bob Mills for the next event on Monday, April 3.

Before that, it will be a celebration of the best of the British Isles.

Closing the show is Irishman Andrew Ryan, who has appeared on Live at The Comedy Store , Best of the Edinburgh Festival Live and Russell Howard’s Good News.

Opening the show is Larry Dean. He was crowned Scottish Comedian Of The Year at just 23! Larry’s star has continued to rise and rise, with his debut Edinburgh Fringe show Out Now receiving widespread critical and audience acclaim.

In the middle is Matthew Osborn, who was crowned English Comedian of the Year in 2009.

He’s supported Harry Hill and Al Murray on tour. Like Andrew, he has also appeared on Russell Howard’s Good News.

Looking further ahead, Bob Mills was the first act to headline the club and people have been clamouring for him to return.

He is one of the most recognisable and respected comedians in the business. With over 30 years at the top of the UK circuit he is a bona fide comedy legend.

The shows sell out quickly so people should book sooner rather than later. Doors open 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

To book visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk.