Death of a Salesman comes to Cambridge

The Arthur Miller masterpiece Death of a Salesman will star its national tour in Cambridge this week.

The Olivier Award nominee Nicholas Woodeson takes the iconic role of Willy Loman in the show, replacing Tim Pigott-Smith who died last month.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, Death of a Salesman offers a timely look at the cost of not being able to let go of the American Dream.

After half a lifetime on the road, Willy Loman, a once successful travelling salesman is unable to keep up in a changing workplace; he’s on the brink of unemployment, and he and his wife have got bills to pay.

When his dropout son Biff moves home again, Willy decides to give success one last shot. Can he prove to everyone he’s got what it takes?

Described by one critic as a time bomb expertly placed under the edifice of Americanism, Arthur Miller’s classic social commentary is a tragic exploration of the consequences of having blind faith in the capitalist system and complying with the demand of keeping up with the neighbours.

The show runs from Thursday May 4 to Saturday May 6. Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 01223 503333 or by visiting www.cambridgeartstheatre.com