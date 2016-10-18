Eastenders star to appear as a villain in family pantomime

Cambridge Arts Theatre has announced that Eastenders’ bad boy, Paul Nicholas will lead the cast of Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Fresh from playing on-screen baddie Gavin Sullivan in Eastenders, the BAFTA nominated Just Good Friends star will play the despicable and cunning baddie King Rat.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, including starring roles in Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair and Grease, as well as a successful pop career and many TV and film roles.

Paul said: ‘It’s more fun to play villains than goodies. When I was young, I played all the goodies but it’s so much more fun to be booed because you always get a reaction. It’s easier to be nasty than nice.

“Cambridge is a lovely city, it’s a beautiful place to spend a panto season. There is a tradition of doing a first-class panto at the Arts Theatre; if you want value for money and an enjoyable time, then this is the best place to come to.”

Dick Whittington opens on Thursday December 1 and runs until Sunday January 8. For full information, ticket prices and to book visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.