EastEnders star Samantha Womack has spoken today about filming her last scenes as Ronnie Mitchell in the BBC soap opera.

She was at Milton Keynes Theatre to speak to the press about her forthcoming role as Queen Rat in Dick Whittington, and exclusively told Heather Jan Brunt: "We're in the middle of filming the last scenes, it's traumatic, but I'll get through it. It'll be strange saying goodbye to 10 years."

The actress is looking forward to working in a new musical next year as well as filming in America.

She appears in Dick Whittington at Milton Keynes Theatre from Thursday December 8 to Sunday January 15. Call Box 0844 871 7652 to book.