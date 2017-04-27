Frankenstein's alive in Meppershall

The group putting on an adaptation of one of Mary Shelley’s most popular horror stories will be aiming to prove dark tales are alive.

The Meppershall Players will stage the Frankenstein which has been adapted by noted fantasy writer Philip Pullman.

The production has been directed by Charlotte Goddard and is performed at Meppershall Village Hall on Friday and Saturday May 5 and 6.

A spokesman for the group said: “It’s been a few years since the Players’ did a dramatic play and what better way to break the mould of comedy and farce than Mary Shelley’s dark tale.

“It will leave you wondering at the end of the play who is the monster Dr Frankenstein or his creation?”

Playing the title role is Tom Mitchell while Luke Walker plays the show’s most famous part, that of the monster.

Other parts will be played by Chris Bracken, Laura Thompson, Jaimie Bali, Ella Greg and Charlotte Goddard.

Philip Pullman is the author of several books with his best known is the fantasy trilogy His Dark Materials. Although the first of these Northern Lights, was adapted for the big screen 10 years ago, a new adaptation for television has recently been comissioned.

The show starts at 7.45pm each night.

Tickets cost £10 and can be booked from Roger’s Bakery in Meppershall. These can be booked by calling 01462 813398.