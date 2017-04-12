Jane Austen classic in Bedford

They’re known for their silliness and whimsy – but the Pantaloons are promising to stay respectful in their next show in Bedford.

The troupe bring their adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice to The Place for three performances from Friday April 21 to Saturday April 22.

One of the best-loved stories of all time, dealing with the most important questions in life… Will Mrs Bennett manage to offload her numerous daughters in record time? Will Lizzy and Darcy actually get together?

And they hope their new production will satisfy fans of the much-loved story.

Writer and director Mark Hayward said: “We are known for being somewhat silly, but with our Pride and Prejudice we stay respectful to the things that people love about the book in the first place.

“This production gives Austen fans what they are looking for in a staging – the romance, the scandals – while providing a great introduction to those who are new to the story and also interweaving the elements that make a show intrinsically Pantaloony.”

The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons began life over ten years ago as an open-air theatre company, busking plays for donations in parks and on the streets, where they developed an attention-grabbing, interactive and playful performance style.

Tickets cost £12 or £10 for concessions. Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk or call 01234 354321 to book