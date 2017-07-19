Let down your hair for Stevenage musical

Tickets are still available for a family musical coming to The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage next week.

Rapunzel is staged from Thursday to Sunday, July 27 to 30.

There will be a whole host of lively characters in this show.

Sophia is desperate for a baby of her own. Her husband Karl cannot bear to see her upset any longer and realising their lonely neighbour is their last chance he begs for Gothel’s help.

Gothel offers Karl a magic herb from her garden, but the price is high.

Sophia and Karl will get the baby they long for but on Rapunzel’s 16th birthday she must be returned to Gothel.

Years later, trapped in a tower, Rapunzel has grown into a beautiful and clever young woman but will she ever get out of the tower and return home?

Longing for adventure and freedom and with only Viktor, the crow, for company how will Rapunzel ever escape?

Can Prince Freddie save the day or will Rapunzel never make it home?

For further details or to book tickets call the box office on 01438 363200 or visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk.