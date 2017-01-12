New lease of life for tale as old as time in Henlow

Ahead of the release of the new Beauty and the Beast film later this year, a drama group will go back to the story’s origins in a pantomime performed later this month.

Henlow Amateur Theatrical Society has given the story a makeover with a series of colourful characters.

Belladonna tells the audience of her plan to marry Prince Ferdinand. However, the Prince is appalled and tells her that he would rather die.

In a rage she turns him into a Beast until he can find someone who will love him for who he is and not how he looks.

Beauty lives with her Father, her two very selfish and demanding sisters Cecily and Rosemary and their housekeeper the Dame Lucy Lastic.

Eager to marry Beauty, two would be suitors, Roderick and Crispin, arrive but before they can declare their intentions they are ambushed by her sisters.

Meanwhile, in his castle deep in the forest, the Beast is watched over by Hudson and a host of servants.

The final character is the Good fairy who battles with Belladonna to ensure that good will prevail.

The performances will be on Friday January 27 at 7:30pm, Saturday January 28 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm and Sunday January 29 at 2.30pm.

There will also be performances on Friday and Saturday February 3 and 4.

For further details or to book tickets in advance visit www.henlowtheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01462 700785 or 07876 353677 .

Tickets cost £9 for adults and £7 for concessions.