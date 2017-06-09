New season of comedy announced for Biggleswade

Four acts have been announced to headline comedy nights in Biggleswade for the Autumn season including a Christmas special

The Castle Comedy club, which has been going for three years, will see the likes of Peter Firman, Christian Reilly, the Raymond and Mr Timpkins revue as well as a rescheduled performance by Tom Allen perform right through till the end of the year. Tickets for all of the events are now on sale.

Tom Allen

First up at the George's Hall Bar & Grill is a musical comedy special taking place on Monday September 11.

Headlining the evening is musical comedy extravaganza is Perrier Award-winning Christian Reilly, former partner of gruff American mainstay of comedy Rich Hall! Christian’s career has taken him around the world many times. On his way, he received accolades at international festivals and numerous network TV credits. He appeared on The Graham Norton Show singing a song about the Dukes of Hazzard to the original cast!

Now a solo stand-up performer and playing all the major comedy venues in his own right, Christian uses his dynamic guitar and vocal skills to target histrionic rock bands, musical theatre and morose indie musicians.

Opening the show is Tamar Broadbent . She is the next musical comedy sensation on the UK comedy circuit with Michael Palin saying: “I predict a great future”. She has sung her comedy songs on BBC Radio 4 and was a Finalist in the Funny Women Awards 2015.

The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue.

From music to magic as Monday October 2 sees Pete Firman visit Biggleswade. Pete is recognised as the UK’s leading comedian/magician. He starred in BBC1’s prime-time Saturday night programme The Magicians and recently made special guest appearances on ITV1’s The Next Great Magician and Live at the London Palladium.

His skill for fusing magic and comedy has made him one of the most in demand magicians working on British television. He has also made dozens of guest appearances on programmes like The One Show, The John Bishop Show and Let’s Dance for Comic Relief.

The show on Monday November 6 sees Tom Allen come to Biggleswade for his rescheduled performance. Tom is riding the crest of the wave with his razor sharp fashion sense and wit. He has recently starred on Live At the Apollo, Live at the Palladium and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala in front of 15,000 people at the O2.

Finally the Christmas Special is on Monday December 18. Headlining the show are The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue. They have described as one of the maddest, silliest, stupidest, cleverest, strangest and the funniest double act of comedians on the circuit. Likened to Morecambe and Wise they are sure to bring Christmas in with style!

The shows sell out quickly, with the dinner and show tickets being particularly popular, so be sure to book early to avoid disappointment! Doors open 7.30pm,

Shows start at 8pm and tickets are £8 for adults or £6 for students. Dinner and show tickets are £18 which includes a pre-show meal and glass of wine from the George’s Hall Bar & Grill Tickets for the Christmas special are £10 for adults and £20 for the dinner and show tickets.

To book visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk.