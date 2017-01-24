Potton Playhouse perform a panto classic

There might be a new location for a drama group but it won’t stop them having plenty of spirit when they put on their traditional pantomime.

Potton Playhouse have been forced to move for the first time in more than 40 years because there is no available hall big enough in Potton to create the magical set of Sleeping Beauty and also seat an audience.

They are hoping that members who have been loyal to them and some newcomers will take to their seats at the Gamlingay EcoHub from Thursday to Saturday February 16 to 18.

A spokesman for the group said: “The cast are dressed to entertain.

“There are goodies and baddies, fairies, a dame and most importantly – Sleeping Beauty who needs a prince to wake her up.

“There’s a bar run by the Party on Potton crew – and we hope that you will come along to enjoy all the fun of family pantomime.”

The group started in 1975 with our first production, Aladdin, and have been performing ever since in various venues in Potton. They have performed plays by the likes of Alan Ayckbourn, Alan Bennett, Noel Coward and Oscar Wilde

Tickets are priced £8 for the evening performances which start at 7.45pm on all three dates. There is a bonus offer of £5 for a ticket to the matinee performance taking place at 2.30pm on Saturday February 18.

Tickets available from Camerons in Potton Market Square, or the EcoHub in Gamlingay. Alternatively people can ring 01767 261431 to book tickets.

For more details about the group visit www.pottonplayhouse.com.