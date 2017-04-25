Prepare for laughter in Biggleswade

Before going back to work after the three day weekend, a comedy club is aiming to provide you a laugh before you head back to work.

Castle Comedy in Biggleswade comes to George’s Hall Bar & Grill presents the Bank Holiday special with three comedians out to get the audience chuckling.

Craig Murray headlines the show. Hailing from Yorkshire, he has been described by the organisers as one of the hottest talents on the comedy circuit.

He is also a familiar face as the star of the Plusnet Broadband adverts.

He has shared a stage with some of the very best comedy acts in the business including Harry Hill, Stewart Lee and even Hollywood legend Robin Williams.

In 2015 he opened a show in front of 5,000 people when he supported Eddie Izzard on his UK tour!

Opening the show is a favourite of the UK comedy circuit, Diane Spencer.

She burst onto the UK comedy circuit in 2009 and won the prestigious Chortle Award for Best Newcomer in 2011.

She has performed worldwide delighting crowds with her witty, storytelling comedy. Diane’s stand-up comedy specials have amassed over a quarter of a million views on Youtube and her audience is steadily growing.

Seamless her seventh stand-up comedy special was filmed at Castle Comedy Bedford in January and is now available to watch on Youtube!

Finally the UK Pun Champion 2017 Lovdev Barpaga will be appearing!

He was named the witty winner at the UK Pun Championships at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Doors open at 7.30pm with the shows starting at 8pm. Tickets are £8 (£6 NUS) or if you fancy a treat, you can buy £18 tickets, which include a pre show meal and glass of wine from the George’s Hall Bar & Grill.

For more details or to book visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk.