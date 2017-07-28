Review - Derren Brown's Underground at Northampton's Royal & Derngate

The master of psychological illusion Derren Brown tells us that the world is all about the stories that we tell to other people.

That we filter out the things that aren't important to us and the stories contain the bits that are of interest to us.

It therefore probably feels an appropriate introduction to the show which is essentially the greatest hits of Derren Brown. And that pretty much is everything I can tell you about the show. As Derren urged those of us writing things about the show to keep its contents a surprise.

You'll have to find out for yourselves what crucial part jelly babies played in the proceedings or what the significance of the plant pot is. And as for the moment that someone bought on the goldfish bowl while wearing a Dangermouse costume which bought the roof down, well there's not much more I can say.

Of course I could be filtering stuff that made an impression on the night or I could be misleading you deliberately.

What else can I say though, this is an impressively produced and Derren has a real flair for being on stage. You can tells from his enthusiasm and easy manner that he enjoys working with people.

If you are a fan of his work, or even if you are not, there's plenty to enjoy in this show and is worth checking out, just watch out for the.... well that really would be telling wouldn't it?

Derren Brown can be seen at Northampton's Royal & Derngate until Saturday July 29. For tickets call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Later dates include shows at Oxford, Cambridge and London. Visit www.derrenbrown.co.uk/on-stage/ for more details.