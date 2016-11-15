Storyline of novel blends into reality with theatre show

The lines between fiction and reality will be blurred with a stage shown performed by a drama group this weekend.

The Fairfield Plauyers perform Thriller of the Year written by Glyn Jones on Friday and Saturday November 18 and 19.

On her return from a celebration party, Gillian finds she has been sent a copy of her own novel The Lady Is Dead.

The series of accidents that follow convince her that someone is trying to murder her by one of the methods described in her book.

During the interval, mulled punch and mince pies/other refreshments will be served.

The performance will take place at the Memorial Hall, Hallworth Drive, Stotfold.

The performances starts at 7.45pm both nights.

Visitors can bring their own alcohol. Entry is by ticket only.

Tickets cost £10, and can be obtained by contacting the box office on 01767 631265 or 01462 624369 . Alternatively they can be booked by emailing derek- walker@mail.com.