Tickets on sale for Philip Pullman play

Tickets have gone on sale for one of the most famous horror stories of all time adapted for the stage by one of Britain’s leading fantasy writers.

The Meppershall Players is to stage Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein which was has been adapted by Philip Pullman who has previously written the His Dark Materials trilogy.

This play examines the monster’s situation in a sympathetic light, and shows how the experiment to create an artificial human being went horribly wrong.

Tom Mitchell plays the title character with Luke Walker playing the monster.

There are also parts for actors Chris Bracken, Laura Thompson, Jaimie Bali, Ella Greg and Charlotte Goddard. The latter has also directed the production.

Frankenstein is staged at Meppershall Village Hall on Friday and Saturday May 5 and 6. The show starts at 7.45pm both nights.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for concessions which are available on the Friday night only.

For further information or to book tickets call Roger’s Bakery in Meppershall on 01462 813398