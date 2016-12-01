What the Dickens at Sandy and Barton libraries

A new take on one of the most beloved Christmas stories of all time comes to two venues in the area.

A Christmas Carol, based on the book by Charles Dickens, can be seen at the libraries in Sandy and Barton.

The new adaptation will be performed among the bookshelves, and by pioneering outside the traditional stage environment and into local communities, the company aims to unite and strengthen these two sectors, inspiring new audiences and regenerating interest in libraries.

After a successful tour of the Book’s The Thing – an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet – to select Central Bedfordshire Libraries earlier in the year, A Christmas Carol will be delivered by four actors using puppetry and some audience interaction.

Expect some surprises as they bring to life this timeless tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

It can be seen at Sandy Library at 2pm on Wednesday, December 7, and Barton Library on Thursday, December 8, at the same time.

Tickets prices are £6 for adults and £3 for children under 16.

A number of other performances have sold out and people are advised to book their tickets sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

For further information about either of the performances or to book tickets in advance visit www.librariantheatre.com