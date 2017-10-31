Top Irish music duo visit Stevenage

One of the most legendary double acts in music will be bringing their latest tour to the area later this month.

Foster & Allen bring their Golden Years tour to The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Monday November 6.

Celebrating more than 40 years together in the music business, Mick Foster and Tony Allen will be performing a string of their biggest hits including Bunch of Thyme, Maggie, After All These Years, I Will Love You All My Life and Old Flames.

The story of Foster & Allen began back in the 70s when the duo were playing in country music bands around Ireland.

In 1975 they got together a small group and went over to the UK to work the Irish music venues on a short tour.

They had the idea of working together as a duo, playing easy listening music with a touch of traditional Irish instrumentals.

When their tour of the UK finished, they decided to let the band return to Ireland but they decided to stay and carry on performing as a double act.

At the end of 1978 the pair released the single A Bunch Of Thyme in Ireland, which entered the Irish charts and became their first top- selling number one single.

It stayed in the Irish Charts for 40 consecutive weeks, re-entering for a further 13 weeks.

When it was released in 1982 in the UK it rose to the top half of the Top 20 and led to an appearance on Top Of The Pops.

Foster & Allen have played at a number of venues around the world, released more than 30 albums and 14 DVDs and sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Tickets for the show are £21 and the price includes a £1 restoration fee.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01438 363200 or alternatively visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk.