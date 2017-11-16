Top night of music is lined up in Potton

Three up and coming musicians will be performing at the last Pints and Performers music night of the year.

Jay Aldridge, Jasmin Donovan and My Girl The Winer will perform at The Rising Sun in Potton on Saturday November 25.

First up is Jay Aldridge, he is an alternative acoustic rock singer songwriter from Hemel Hempstead. Earlier this year in March, Jay released his debut EP called Ideologies and has played at a number of venues in the local area.

Second up is Jasmin Donovan, a singer songwriter who plays the acoustic guitar and is from Stevenage. She started performing from an early age in musical theatre and performing arts which eventually lead her to doing her own music. She is currently studying at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford but ultimately she would love to do her own music as a career. Influences include Bastille, Paramore, Coldplay, One Republic, Jeff Buckley and The 1975 to name but a few.

Last up is My Girl The River from Bedford via Covington in Louisiana, they are a singer songwriting duo with Kristine Wilkinson Hughes on lead vocals and guitar and her husband Joe Hughes on the double bass.

They have released one album and are currently working on their second album. Their music is americana, alternative country, folk and roots.

Many of their songs are inspired by Kristine’s upbringing in the Deep American South. They have supported Laura Cantrell and Cale Tyson. In October 2016 they supported Suzanne Vega on her four date mini tour of the UK. In 2016 + 2017 they performed at the Isle of Wight Festival.

The music starts at 9pm and finishes about 11.30pm with doors opening from 8pm. Entrance is free, but donations are welcome which goes directly to the musicians. For more details visit www.facebook.com/performerspints.