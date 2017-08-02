TV star lined up for Stevenage musical

Have your say

The Bill and Hollyoaks’ star Ali Bastian is among the cast for a musical written by Mel Brooks.

She plays Ulla in The Producers, based on the musical comedy of the same name which took Broadway and the West End by storm winning numerous awards.

A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer, Max Bialystock and his mild-mannered accountant, Leo Bloom come up with a scheme to pull off Broadway’s greatest scam.

Bailystock and Bloom produce a new musical; the gloriously offensive Springtime for Hitler, hiring the worst director and the worst actors.

However, Springtime for Hitler is a huge success and Bailystock and Bloom soon learn that show business can kick you in the teeth!

With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Annie’s Thomas Meehan, this show skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an equal opportunity offender.

It runs from Tuesday August 29 to Saturday September 9. For further details call the box office on 01438 363200 or visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk.