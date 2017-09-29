Up and coming musicians in Potton

Three up and coming musicians will be playing at the latest Pints and Performers event in Potton.

Solo acts Beth Hedges and Expendable Friend will perform as well as the four piece band April Blue at the event on Saturday October 7.

Beth is influenced by the likes of McFly, John Mayer, Stereophonics and Ed Sheeran to name but a few. She has performed at various venues across Hertfordshire.

Expendable Friend is a solo singer songwriter from Cambridgeshire, whose influences include Neil Finn, Andrew Bird and Third Eye Blind to name but a few. It will be a return to the venue for Expendable Friend having previously performed at the music night in November 2014.

April Blue are the final band to perform and are pop and rovk act from Hemel Hempstead.

The influences include The 1975, Michael Jackson, Prince, Van Morrison and Joni Mitchell to name but a few.

They have released two EP’s, one album and have just released a new single, which is a cover version of Gary Numan’s Cars which is getting a lot of attention.

They have won various awards in recent years including Best Pop Artist at the 2016 Cambridge NMG Awards, made it to the Finals of the 2014 Road to Isle of White Festival competition and to the Finals of the 2013 Open Mic UK competition. April Blue have performed at Performers and Pints more than once, the last time was October 2015.

The music night starts at 9pm at The Rising Sun in Potton. Entrance is free, but donations are welcome which goes to the musicians.