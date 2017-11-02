Wonderland gets re-imagined for Biggleswade

The story of Alice in Wonderland might conjur up the family friendly novel or the Disney animated film of the 1950s.

Your first thoughts might not be to blend Lewis Carroll’s book with the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Yet that is what the Librarian’s Theatre has done in the show Alice in the Cuckoo’s Nest coming to Biggleswade Library at 7.30pm on Tuesday November 21.

It sets the story in the setting of a modern day mental institution. Although the show is family friendly, it is a far cry from the innocent adventure portrayed by Walt Disney’s 1951 film version.

“We’re not shying away from the darker sides of the subject matter,” said actor Tom Cuthbertson who set up the Librarians Theatre with Kelly Eva-May, “but nor will there be overly explicit content which would exclude younger audience members.

“Hopefully audiences of all ages will take something away from it, and it will help fuel important conversations about mental health.”

They set up the not-for-profit company in 2015, successfully trialling the concept last year with a 43-show tour of Hamlet, followed by a 25-show tour of A Christmas Carol changing the gender of both its leading characters.

Tickets for the show are £7.50 for adults and £6.50 for concessions. It is recommended for children aged eight and above.

To book tickets in advance visit www.librariantheatre.com.