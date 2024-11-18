A Celebration of Voice & Brass
The concert also includes organ and vocal solos, choral pieces by Byrd, Chilcott, MacMillan & Wood and a selection of music for brass from Gershwin and Warlock to the Beatles.
East Bedfordshire Chamber Choir (EBCC) was formed in September 2013 with the aim of providing high quality choral music to the local community and as an opportunity for young adults to progress their choral singing after leaving the Youth Choir.
They cover a range of styles from renaissance and baroque to jazz, gospel and modern works. They have worked with piano and organ accompanists, orchestras and various musical ensembles, but this is their first collaboration with a brass group which they are very excited about!
You can follow EBCC on social media or email them on [email protected] to join their mailing list for information about future performances.