A DH.60 Centenary to remember

The de Havilland Moth Club present a new event at Shuttleworth. On Thursday 31 July and Friday 1 August, the de Havilland Moth Club present their DH.60 Centenary Fly In event at Shuttleworth Aerodrome (Old Warden).

2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the first flight of the prototype DH.60 Moth, the aeroplane conceived and developed by Captain Geoffrey de Havilland which, together with its Cirrus and later Gipsy engine, revolutionised the concept of the light aeroplane around the world, as well as establishing the practicalities for Club flying and private ownership.

Across two days, visitors can enjoy seeing what is anticipated to be the largest gathering of DH.60 Moths since the Second World War, including several flying in from bases overseas. Marvelling at a fantastic array of de Havilland Moths flying into the iconic home of Richard Shuttleworth, a well-known de Havilland enthusiast, visitors can also take in a short bespoke flying display, featuring de Havilland aircraft from Shuttleworth’s Collection, including the oldest flying DH.60 Moth in the world, the Tiger 9 Display Team and more to be announced on Friday 1 August.

Outside of the airborne action, guests can enjoy an open airfield area, allowing them to get as close as possible to these stunning aircraft. Then there are all six of Shuttleworth’s Collection hangars to explore, and the calm idyl of the nine-acre Regency Garden to relax in before refuelling at the popular on-site Runway Café.

Stuart McKay, Secretary of the de Havilland Moth Club, said, “We have waited 100 years for this unique opportunity to salute the inspiration of Captain Geoffrey de Havilland who, against all the accepted beliefs of the day independently proceeded with the design and construction of a suitable engine and airframe which, in 1925, were agreed to be the most practical solution to providing standard equipment for the emerging light aeroplane clubs being promoted, encouraged and subsidised by the British Government under a scheme soon to be copied by the governments of Australia and Canada.”

Jean Munn, Head of Engineering at Shuttleworth said, “We are delighted to be hosting the de Havilland Moth Club for their DH.60 centenary celebration, an aircraft that our founder Richard Shuttleworth was so very fond of. We hope to see the aviation community turn out to support this fantastic occasion.”

Tickets for the DH.60 Centenary Fly In event, presented by the de Havilland Moth Club, start from £18 and children attend for free. Tickets can be purchased via shuttleworth.org