Acclaimed author's debut visit to popular book fair

Jonas Lane meeting his fans, young....

An acclaimed local author whose work has been published nationally will be visiting one of the UK's largest independent author fairs in nearby Huntington to meet readers old and new this Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children’s, YA and urban fantasy author, Jonas Lane, whose writing has been published alongside the likes of Dame Floella Benjamin, Brian Moses and Andrew Jennings, in the popular Comprehension Ninja series of books, will be making his debut appearance at the highly popular book fair which is returning to the town this coming weekend.

The Indie Author Book Fair will be taking place at the Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon on the 3rd and 4th of May 2025 from 10 am until 4 pm both days where Jonas will be joining other stall holders from the world of writing and publishing to sign and sell his unique, highly-popular and much-acclaimed books on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am especially excited to make my first appearance at The Indie Author Book Fair," says Jonas, who is the author of sixteen books, “and am really looking forward to meeting a whole new audience of readers, to share my love of reading and writing with them, especially after my recent successes at other book fairs up and down the country.”

...as well as young at heart!

With the adventures of a bumbling, time-travelling inventor, Lord Thyme-Slipp, the mysterious Victorian thriller Wilde and Dangerous Things, and the nail-biting mythical adventure Dragon Chasers as well as the magical tales of Poppy Copperthwaite amongst the titles he will have with him, Jonas is hoping to engage with children, young adults and those readers who are young at heart to chat with them and to inspire them to want to read for pleasure.

But it’s not just the children who Jonas hopes will leave The Indie Author Book Fair wanting to find out more about the author and his books and how he can inspire the next generation of readers and writers

“Hopefully, I’ll also be able to meet with parents and teachers from the schools local to Huntingdon and the surrounding areas,” Jonas explains, “and will then be able to talk to them about how I help children by delivering assemblies and workshops as I've done regularly so that their pupils will want to have a lifelong love of literature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with Jonas, there will be over fifty other authors attending on both days from up and down the country, so there should be something for everyone at this incredibly popular and highly-sought after returning event.

Acclaimed Local Author and Educator Jonas Lane.

To find out more about The Indie Author Book Fair which is FREE to enter on either day, then visit www.indieauthorbookfair.comor should you wish to contact Jonas himself to find our more about his books, then visit his website at www.JonasLaneAuthor.com