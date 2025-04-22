Air shows return to the Bedfordshire skies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The skies of Bedfordshire will once again be filled with aircraft as Shuttleworth’s 2025 air show season kicks off in style with their Season Premiere Air Show.

A traditional Sunday air show, the Season Premiere offers the perfect opening to a new season with something for the whole family to enjoy. The air display will feature a range of exciting visiting aircraft, many making their Shuttleworth debuts – an aspect that Shuttleworth has a growing reputation for developing into an ever-more thrilling spectacle.

The US ‘Ready 4 Duty’ team (Douglas R4D-6S) will be on site as a static exhibit to explore prior to taking to the skies at later shows. Shuttleworth also boasts its own stunning Collection of aircraft – dating back to 1909 – of which many will take to the skies on the day. From fan favourites like the de Havilland DH.88 Comet to the Sopwith Triplane and Supermarine Spitfire, the Collection alone promises to leave visitors in awe of these remarkable historic aircraft that Shuttleworth’s engineers maintain in an airworthy condition.

Outside of the flying, air shows at Shuttleworth promise ground entertainment throughout the day. Guests can enjoy a free fun fair, delicious food and drink and stalls to browse, whilst children can discover a variety of STEM activities from Shuttleworth Learning’s Discovery Zones.

Season Premiere Air Show Poster

Visitors can watch a parade of the Collection’s veteran vehicle fleet or catch a vintage bus to Shuttleworth House – the former home of the founder of the Collection, Richard Shuttleworth, and an award-winning events and wedding venue.

The Clayton and Shuttleworth Heritage Team will be on hand to display working exhibits of steam traction engines and more, and then there are nine idyllic acres of Regency Garden to explore.

For a small additional fee (no more than £12 per person), guests can enjoy a guided tour of Shuttleworth House or take the opportunity to go onto the airfield itself with a Flightline Tour – limited availability for Season Premiere.

Various third parties will also offer air experience flights: Cambridge Flying Group in their two-seater, open cockpit Tiger Moths, Scillonia Airways with their de Havilland DH.89 Dragon Rapide, and Warbird Experience with their North American T6 Harvard ‘Wacky Wabbit’.

Preparing for flight.

For those who want to turn a flying visit into an unforgettable stay, there is camping available, as well as beautiful Garden Suite accommodation at Shuttleworth House.

Marc Boult, Head of Visitor Operations at Shuttleworth, said:“We cannot wait to start the 2025 air show season. With a refreshed layout, amazing ground entertainment and stunning air displays, we’ve got a full day’s entertainment for the whole family, and what’s unique about Shuttleworth is just how close you can get to the aircraft. We’ve got big plans for 2025 so don’t miss it!”

The Season Premiere Air Show is the first of seven spectacular shows taking place at Shuttleworth this year, each with their own unique charm and theme:

Military Air Show – 31 May

Festival of Flight Air Show – 28 & 29 June (Red Arrows appearing on Saturday)

Summer Air Show – 26 July

Flying Proms Air Show – 16 August

Best of British Air Show – 30 August

Race Day Air Show – 5 October

The Season Premiere Air Show takes place on Sunday, May 11. Tickets start from £34, and kids go free. For tickets, and more details about the full season, visit shuttleworth.org