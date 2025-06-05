Art and Design students at Bedford College Impress at End of Year Exhibition

Higher Education (Level 4–5) Art & Design and Media & Sound students from Bedford College, part of The Bedford College Group, unveiled their impressive work last night during a special preview of its End of Year Exhibition at the South Bank Arts Centre, offering a display of creativity, commitment, and the personal development achieved throughout their studies.

The event marked the culmination of the students' academic and creative journeys, offering them a platform to showcase the results of months of experimentation, exploration, and reflection. Each piece on display represents not just a final outcome, but the process behind it.

Audiences were able to enjoy students’ work, responding to the concepts presented and discovering the stories behind each piece. The exhibition provided an opportunity for students to see their artwork through the eyes of others.

The quality and diversity of the work on display were a testament to the talent within the department. While all students began from similar starting points, the exhibition clearly showcased the individual directions and unique creative paths they had taken. The professional standard of the work reaffirmed the department’s longstanding reputation for excellence in art and design education.

Visitors explore digital creations by Bedford College students.

HND Video Game Development student, said: "Being part of the exhibition has been a really good experience after working hard on my project, which was inspired by early 2000s technology and that futuristic vibe - especially relevant with today's rapid AI advancements. At Bedford College, the tutors have been approachable and receptive whenever I've had issues, offering many different opportunities. Looking ahead, I want to focus on the programming side of video game development, either by finding a programming course at university or ideally landing a job at a video game studio."

Steven Harris, Head of Art and Design at Bedford College, praised the event and those involved: “I’m incredibly proud of our students and staff. The work on show is not only of an exceptionally high standard but also reflects the incredible amount of effort and creative thinking that has gone into every piece. The talent here is outstanding, and the team behind the scenes has done an amazing job supporting our students throughout their journey. This exhibition is a true reflection of the commitment, professionalism, and passion within our department.”

The exhibition celebrated the students’ achievements and potential as they look ahead to the next stage of their creative careers.

The exhibition is now open to the public at Bedford College, South Bank Arts Centre from Wednesday, 4th June to Thursday, 12th June, 9am – 4pm, allowing the local community to experience the students' work firsthand.

For more information on the courses on offer at Bedford College, visit bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/bedford-college/