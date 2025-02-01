Art trail celebrates International Women's Day in Biggleswade

Art by Karen Mangold

Businesses in Biggleswade are coming together to celebrate this year’s International Women's Day (IWD) on Saturday 8 March 2025 by hosting a family-friendly art trail throughout the town.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A variety of works by talented local women artists – from sculpture to paintings, textile art to mixed-media creations – will be displayed in shops, cafes and other venues around Biggleswade. Striking out from a pop-up International Women’s Day stall in the market square, intrepid art-hunters are invited to wander around the town while working their way through a list of cryptic or simple clues in order to identify the different locations hosting the artworks.

The art trail challenge runs from 9am to 2pm on Saturday 8 March, with an entry fee of £1 per quiz sheet, and prizes for those who correctly identify the most locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the artists are offering work for sale both at the pop-up IWD stall and after the event, with a percentage of funds raised from this, along with the proceeds of the entry fees, to be donated to domestic abuse support organisation Refuge. On any given day, Refuge supports thousands of women and their children across the country, helping them to overcome the physical, emotional, financial and logistical impacts of abuse and rebuild their lives free from fear.

Art by Heidi Cameron

For more information, if you’d like to host some artwork or donate a prize, please contact Rhiannon or Nicola at [email protected]

Autumn Woodland, Pam Coxon

Art by Candy4Cuties